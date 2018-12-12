

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A suspicious package that was found at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday night has now been deemed safe, Peel Regional Police confirm.

The package was found at around 8:45 p.m. in Terminal 1 at the airport.

On Wednesday night, Toronto Pearson International Airport said on Twitter that the package in question is a piece of unattended luggage that was found on the third floor of the terminal.

“This is on the public side so just after the check-in counter but prior to security,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 from the scene.

The explosive device unit of the Peel Regional Police Service was called in to investigate and part of the affected terminal was shut down.

On Thursday morning, Peel police confirmed that the bag contained items used for routine tests of security checkpoints and apparently was left by an airport partner after being used.

The explosive device unit has cleared the scene.