

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police are conducting a suspicious death investigation at a home in East York.

Reports from the scene indicate that police have taped off three houses on the north side of Torrrens Avenue near Pape Avenue as part of the investigation.

Neighbours tell CP24 that there has been a significant police presence on the street since early this morning.

“My wife woke me up this morning telling me there were cruisers all over the street. I got up and sure enough there were 15 or 20 of them,” one man who lives in the area told CP24. “We still don’t really know what the problem is other than the fact that somebody has died in that house.”

Officers with the Toronto police Forensic Identification Services unit are currently on scene.

Evidence markers are also visible in an alleyway between two of the houses.