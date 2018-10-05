

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto say they have launched a “suspicious death” investigation after the body of a male was found behind a building in Riverside on Friday morning.

The discovery was made shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the rear of a Toronto Public Library near Saulter Street and June Callwood Way.

Police say it appears the male had been there for several days.

A coroner who attended the scene reported trauma and swelling to the male’s face, prompting police to classify the death as suspicious.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Homicide investigators have been “notified as per procedure,” police said in a tweet.

More to come…