TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer who was suspended with pay after being criminally charged in May 2019 is now facing impaired driving and street racing charges.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the officer was pulled over around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday as he was driving on Highway 407 near Guelph Line in Burlington.

He was travelling 179 km/hr, OPP said.

Schmidt said that the officer registered as having four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Const. Lionel Peters, 43, from Paris, Ont. has since been charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams as well as street racing.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded.

Toronto police confirmed that Peters has been suspended with pay as a result of criminal charges laid in May 2019.

The charges stem from an incident where Peters, who was off-duty at the time, allegedly showed up at a person’s home early in the morning in full uniform and carrying his firearm, and threatened a resident over a debt owed to a third party.

The constable, who was a member of the force for 17 years, was charged with threatening bodily harm, extortion, breach of trust and careless storage of a firearm.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“Any internal discipline taken against the officer would be held until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings,” a spokesperson for the police agency said in a statement.