TORONTO
Toronto

Suspects stole from elderly victims while using ATMs: Toronto police

Toronto police have released images of two suspects accused of stealing from elderly victims who used ATMs across the GTA. (Toronto Police Service handout) Toronto police have released images of two suspects accused of stealing from elderly victims who used ATMs across the GTA. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Share

Toronto police have released images of suspects they say stole from elderly victims while they were using ATMs throughout the GTA.

According to police, unknown suspects are targeting victims while they withdraw cash from ATMS at financial institutions across the region.

The suspects, police allege, operate in pairs and “shoulder surf” victims while they are withdrawing cash, learning the personal identification number on the account.

“The suspects then distract the victim by various means, for example, by dropping something nearby, by engaging the victim in conversation,” police said in a news release issued Thursday. “While the victim is distracted, the suspects grab the victim's debit card from the ATM.”

The suspects, police said, then attend another ATM and withdraw funds from the victim’s account.

Investigators said they have linked multiple incidents to the same male suspects.

“The Toronto Police Service is urging the public not to confront the suspects but to call police with any information,” the news release continued.

Police urge people to be aware of their surroundings while using ATMs and protect pin numbers by blocking the pin pad with your hand or body.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News