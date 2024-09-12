Suspects stole from elderly victims while using ATMs: Toronto police

Toronto police have released images of suspects they say stole from elderly victims while they were using ATMs throughout the GTA.

According to police, unknown suspects are targeting victims while they withdraw cash from ATMS at financial institutions across the region.

The suspects, police allege, operate in pairs and “shoulder surf” victims while they are withdrawing cash, learning the personal identification number on the account.

“The suspects then distract the victim by various means, for example, by dropping something nearby, by engaging the victim in conversation,” police said in a news release issued Thursday. “While the victim is distracted, the suspects grab the victim's debit card from the ATM.”

The suspects, police said, then attend another ATM and withdraw funds from the victim’s account.

Investigators said they have linked multiple incidents to the same male suspects.

“The Toronto Police Service is urging the public not to confront the suspects but to call police with any information,” the news release continued.

Police urge people to be aware of their surroundings while using ATMs and protect pin numbers by blocking the pin pad with your hand or body.