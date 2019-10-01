Suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in Hamilton park
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:49PM EDT
HAMILTON – Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in a park in Hamilton, Ont.
Local police say the incident happened early Monday morning in a secluded area of Valley Park.
They say two men sexually assaulted the woman at knifepoint.
Investigators say the woman escaped "without injury from the knife."
Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward.