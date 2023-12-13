TORONTO
    Suspects sought after man shot in his car in Brampton: police

    Peel police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in his vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday morning.

    Officers were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads shortly before 8:30 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area, police said. When they arrived, they discovered that a man had been shot in his vehicle.

    The victim was transported to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

    According to police, unknown suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

    The intersections of Mayfield and Torbram roads, Mayfield and Airport roads, as well as northbound Torbram Road and Countryside Drive, are closed for the police investigation. 

