TORONTO -- York Regional Police are searching for three suspects after a man was shot during a robbery in Richmond Hill late Wednesday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Blyth Street, in the area of King Road and Bathurst Street, for a reported shooting.

Police said they arrived to find a male victim inside a home in the area suffering from a serious gunshot wound to his chest.

According to investigators, three men exited a black Honda Accord and approached the victim while he was standing in his driveway.

The victim was robbed of cash and then shot before the suspects fled the area, police said.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 50s, was taken to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police previously told CP24 that they believe the victim was targeted.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been provided.

"Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with dashcam to please come forward," York Regional Police said in a news release issued on Thursday afternoon.

Information can be provided to the police service's Hold-Up Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.