TORONTO
Toronto

Suspects in two vehicles shoot at each other in North York: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after occupants of two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other in North York Friday evening.

Police received a call about a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Dufflaw Road, west of Dufferin Street, at around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles with bullet holes that had crashed into a fence.

Police said no injuries were reported.

No description of the suspects who fled on foot has been released.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News