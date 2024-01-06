Suspects in two vehicles shoot at each other in North York: police

Toronto police are investigating after occupants of two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other in North York Friday evening.

Police received a call about a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Dufflaw Road, west of Dufferin Street, at around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles with bullet holes that had crashed into a fence.

Police said no injuries were reported.

No description of the suspects who fled on foot has been released.