TORONTO -- Several people are now in custody after two people were injured in a stabbing overnight on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue West at 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of two victims who were stabbed.

Both were taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Initial reports said the suspects responsible fled the scene on foot.

Police were seen surrounding a black sedan a short time later where multiple suspects were arrested.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.