Suspects in armed Markham, Ont. home invasion targeted wrong address, delivered extortion letter: police

Three men are still outstanding after an alleged armed home invasion in Markham, Ont. earlier this month, but investigators believe the suspects got the wrong address.

In a news release issued Friday, York Regional Police said the victims were at their home in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East on the night of Aug. 13 when they heard the doorbell ring.

When the homeowner opened the door, three male suspects, one of whom was armed, forced their way inside into the house and demanded money, police said.

According to police, a second victim attempted to call 911 and the suspects fled.

No one was injured in the incident and nothing was taken from the home, police said.

Police said investigators believe the wrong home and victims were targeted in the incident.

Days later, on Aug. 18, one of the suspects returned to the residence and delivered what investigators described as an extortion letter.

Through their investigation, police said a Toronto man named Kevin Er, 47, was found to be connected with the letter and charged.

Er faces one count of extortion and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Three other suspects are still outstanding.

Police released what appear to be doorbell surveillance camera images of the suspects on Friday in an attempt to identify and locate them.

Police describe one suspect as a white man between 40 and 50 years old with salt and pepper hair who was wearing a surgical mask and gloves at the time of the alleged invasion.

The two other suspects are described by police as Black males between the ages of 20 and 30, one of whom was wearing a blue hooded sweater and the other who was wearing a white hooded sweater.

Three suspects wanted in connection with a Aug. 13 home invasion in Markham, Ont. are seen in these surveillance images. (York Regional Police)

Earlier this week, York Regional Police advised the public of another armed residential break-in in Markham at an address about a 15-minute drive from the location of the first.

In the early hours of Aug. 21, police said emergency crews were called to the area of Greensboro Drive and Milliken Meadows Drive for a report of a home invasion.

At that time, four male suspects wearing black ski masks, one of whom was armed, forced their way into the home, police said.

In that case, one adult victim was assaulted while two other adult victims were “restrained” in a bedroom, police said. The suspects allegedly made off with multiple cell phones and a wallet before they fled the scene. At least one victim sustained minor injuries, police added.

A dog escaped from the home at the time of the incident and has yet to be located.

Police told CTV News Toronto that the two incidents are not believed to be connected.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about either incident to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.