Suspects arrested after overnight crime spree in North York, police say
Police have arrested two people in connection with a rash of violent robberies and carjackings that occurred over the span of less than three hours overnight.
Police say that the suspects are believed to be responsible for a total of five incidents that took place in North York between 11:30 p.m. and just before 2 a.m.
The first incident occurred near Keele Street and Finch Avenue.
Police say that the victim was parking their vehicle when two men exited another vehicle and demanded they hand over their keys.
A struggle then ensued and one of the men produced a large butcher knife and stabbed the victim twice in the head, police say.
The suspects ultimately fled the scene without the victim’s vehicle.
The victim, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
Police allege that the same suspects struck again about 45 minutes later, this time robbing a store near Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street at gunpoint.
Then about 30 minutes later, at around 12:45 a.m., a third incident occurred.
Police say that a group of people were standing together in the Bathurst Avenue and Haddington Avenue area when a dark sedan approached and two men armed with handguns got out.
The two men took a number of personal belongings from the group before fleeing the scene, police say.
It is believed that the same suspects subsequently robbed a store near Keele Street and York Boulevard at gunpoint about 30 minutes after that, police say.
They fled the scene after obtaining an unknown quantity of cash, cigarettes and lotto tickets.
But the crime spree wasn’t over.
Police say that the suspects then stole a vehicle from a victim who was parked near Bayview Avenue and Cummer Avenue at around 1:50 a.m.
Two men armed with handguns approached the car, police say. One of them got into the passenger seat and demanded the keys, prompting the victim to flee on foot.
“Officers from 33 Division responded quickly, conducting a search of the surrounding area. The stolen vehicle was located, while being driven by the two men,” police said in a news release.
“The officers conducted a high-risk take down of the vehicle, and the men were taken into custody. At the time of the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun and an additional loaded magazine.”
The two suspects taken into custody have been identified as Giorgi Tchintcharashvili, 42, of Toronto and Jaba Suarishvili, 29, of Toronto.
The pair are facing 47 combined charges, including robbery with a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.
Police say that a third male suspect remains outstanding and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
