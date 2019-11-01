

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after five suspects allegedly tied up a 70-year-old man inside his apartment before stealing his jewelry and money.

York Regional Police said they were called to an apartment building on Westmeath Lane, located in the area of Highway 7 and Ninth Line in Markham, Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

Around 9:50 p.m., investigators said the victim answered the door to his apartment, and five suspects reportedly forced their way inside.

The victim was tied up while the suspects allegedly stole jewelry and money. The victim was not physically injured, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6631.