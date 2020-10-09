TORONTO -- Police have released images and video of two men wanted after a number of fireworks were fired at a gas station cashier in Mississauga last summer.

Peel Regional Police say that at 12:33 a.m. on July 4, two male suspects entered a gas station at the corner of Eglinton Avenue East and Tomken Road.

The suspects are seen walking to the back of the store at the station, lighting a roman candle, with one of the men pointing the candle at the cashier as bright flashes of flame shoot out at the victim.

A second man appears to be filming the interaction on a cell phone.

The cashier suffered minor injuries as a result of the fireworks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233.