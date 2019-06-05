

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Police are investigating a series of suspected hate crimes that took place across Burlington, Ont., in recent weeks.

Halton regional police said Wednesday that the six alleged crimes happened from May 21 to June 2 and involved anti-Semitic or racist messages being posted on vehicles, traffic posts and municipal buildings.

One alleged incident targeted vehicles in a church parking lot, while others took place at a local art gallery and city hall.

The force said it condemns anything that erodes people's sense of safety and well-being, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Hate crime has no place in any community, and I am confident that the persons responsible behind these ignorant, cowardly and hateful acts will be quickly identified with the public's assistance," deputy chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

"The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to fully investigating these crimes and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice."

The city's mayor echoed that sentiment, saying one of the crimes involved a "hate-motivated" message displayed on the front doors of city hall.

"On behalf of the City of Burlington and Burlington city council, I join Halton police in condemning all incidents where this type of despicable behaviour takes place," Marianne Meed Ward said in a statement.

"Hate absolutely has no place anywhere in our city. Burlington is a place that embraces and celebrates diversity, acceptance and respect."

Police released images of two suspects wearing dark-coloured bandanas over their faces, along with backpacks and baseball caps.