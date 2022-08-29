Suspected poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital

A restaurant in Markham, Ont. is under investigation after a number of people that ate at the establishment over the weekend required medical attention.

On Monday, York Regional Police confirmed “some” people were taken to hospital in relation to the incident, and that York Public Health is taking charge of the investigation.

There are limited details on the number of patients, or what caused the adverse reactions.

Dr. Michael Warner, a Toronto ICU physician, said Monday a notice was circulating in local intensive care unit communities warning of the incident, and saying it “affected multiple patients sent to different hospitals.”

A notice has been circulating through the GTA ICU community about this poisoning event which has apparently affected multiple patients sent to different hospitals (not mine). https://t.co/cFNCa6Lxyu — Michael Warner (@drmwarner) August 29, 2022

CTV News Toronto has reached out to York Public Health for a statement and is awaiting a response.

