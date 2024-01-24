Suspected intoxicated driver found passed out in the snow outside school near Peterborough, Ont.

Police say an intoxicated man was found passed out in the snow near Peterborough, Ont. after he allegedly drove his car onto a local school’s property in an area “not designated for vehicles.”

It happened Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. in Douro-Dummer Township, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

At that time, officers with the Peterborough County Detachment said they received a call from a staff member at the unnamed school who reported an individual had driven their vehicle onto the property.

Police said the staff member witnessed the driver “going over stairs” and into other areas off limits to vehicles.

The driver then exited the vehicle and was seen wandering school property, police allege.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, they found the driver unconscious and in the snow.

Police said officers determined the individual was impaired and was in possession “of a small bag containing a crystal-like substance” as well as items that had been taken from another vehicle on school property.

The suspect was assessed by paramedics, police said. It’s unclear if he sustained any injuries in the incident prior to police arrival.

Jesse Paudash, 29, of Seguin, Ont., is charged with operation while impaired, theft under $5,000, possession of a Schedule 1 substance, dangerous operation, use plate not authorized for vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

“The Peterborough County OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol,” police said. “Use a designated driver, cab, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.”

Paudash will appear in a Peterborough courtroom on March 5.