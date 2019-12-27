TORONTO -- A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving after he allegedly slammed his vehicle into a TTC bus shelter that had people inside.

According to investigators, the man lost control of his vehicle in the area of Sheppard and Progress Avenues overnight Friday.

The vehicle veered off the road, went through some bushes and then struck the bus shelter.

There were people inside the shelter at the time, police said, but it is not known exactly how many.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

COLLISION:

Sheppard Av + Progress Av

- Vehicle into the bushes

- Now struck TTC bus shelter with people inside

- No one in shelter injured

- Driver believed to be impaired

- Police o/s

- Man arrested for Impaired Driving

- Traffic Services investigating collision#GO2490348

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 27, 2019

The Toronto Police Service’s traffic services unit is investigating the matter.