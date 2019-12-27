Suspected impaired driver slams into Toronto bus shelter
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 7:59AM EST Last Updated Friday, December 27, 2019 8:12AM EST
A damaged TTC bus shelter is seen on Dec. 27, 2019 in Toronto. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving after he allegedly slammed his vehicle into a TTC bus shelter that had people inside.
According to investigators, the man lost control of his vehicle in the area of Sheppard and Progress Avenues overnight Friday.
The vehicle veered off the road, went through some bushes and then struck the bus shelter.
There were people inside the shelter at the time, police said, but it is not known exactly how many.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
The Toronto Police Service’s traffic services unit is investigating the matter.