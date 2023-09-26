Toronto

    • Suspected impaired driver had 2 kids, open liquor in vehicle when stopped in Niagara Falls: police

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle sits idle in downtown Toronto, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy

    A man suspected of driving impaired had two young children and an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped in Niagara Falls, Ontario Provincial Police say.

    The driver was pulled over in the area of Queen Elizabeth Way and Mountain Road after police received multiple 911 calls.

    Officers found a 30-year-old man inside the vehicle with his two-year-old and four-year-old children, as well as open liquor.

    Police say the man registered over two times the legal limit.

    He was shortly arrested and charged with impaired driving, operation while impaired - excess blood alcohol and driving with open liquor.

