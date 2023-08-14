Suspected impaired driver caused head-on crash after heading wrong way on Hwy. 401 near Milton: police

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver heading the wrong way on Highway 401 near Milton this morning has been taken into custody following a head-on crash that left one person seriously injured.

Police said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Guelph Line.

According to police, a driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway when they collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, police said.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Guelph Line for several hours but all lanes have reopened.