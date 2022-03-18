Suspect who approached stranger in Toronto and began stabbing him still at large: police

Police are still looking for a suspect who they say approached a stranger in Toronto earlier this month and stabbed him multiple times.

It happened on March 7 at 8 p.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

At that time, police said that the 33-year-old victim was approached by an unknown man who began yelling at him.

The unknown man then began stabbing the victim multiple times, police said. The victim made his way into a local business to seek help after he was stabbed, at which point police were called.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, according to police.

Toronto Police Insp. Roger Caracciolo told CP24 at the scene of the stabbing that the incident appeared to be an "unprovoked altercation."

The suspect was last seen on foot in the area, police said.

Surveillance images of the alleged suspect were released by police two days after the stabbing.

Police are looking for a suspect, seen in the photo, who allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man in North York. (Toronto Police Service)

On Friday, investigators released additional surveillance images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

He is described by police as 36 years old, standing six-foot-five inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black pants, brown boots, with a black mask and black backpack at the time of the alleged attack.

“Police are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information about this incident or the identity of the suspect,” investigators said in a news release.

The suspect should not be approached if located, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police directly at 416-808-3204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman