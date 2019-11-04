A man, who was recently seen allegedly pulling a gun out of his pants while in the backseat of a police cruiser, has sued the Toronto Police Services Board for failing to prevent him from being shot in a separate incident in 2015.

Mississauga resident Ali Showbeg made headlines last week when a video was leaked appearing to show the handcuffed 38-year-old pulling a handgun from behind his back and dropping it on to the floor of the car.

Showbeg is now facing nine charges in connection with the investigation, including eight firearm-related offences.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show that Showbeg filed a $2 million lawsuit in 2016 against the police board, the City of Toronto and others after he was shot at rapper Drake’s OVO Music Festival after-party at the packed Muzik nightclub at Exhibition Place on Aug. 4, 2015.

The lawsuit alleges the parties were negligent for not taking the proper safety precautions to prevent the shooting.

Two people were killed and several people were injured, including Showbeg, when gunfire erupted at around 3 a.m.

Showbeg claimed in the lawsuit that he suffers from chronic pain, numbness, anxiety, depression and psychological trauma due to the incident.

“The plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer an adverse effect on his ability to have an interdependent relationship,” the lawsuit stated. “The plaintiff’s ability to initiate, maintain and sustain an interdependent relationship has been permanently and seriously affected.”

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack told CTV News Toronto that it’s “absolutely ludicrous” that Showbeg would launch this lawsuit.

“Here's somebody obviously involved in a lifestyle around firearms, involved in firearms, it’s absolutely ludicrous that this person would be suing us,” he said Monday. “I'm speechless about it.”

Showbeg’s has a lengthy criminal record involving gun-related offences dating back to 2003, 2006 and 2007.

His previous convictions include possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, possession of a loaded and restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon with ammunition, and possession for the purpose and conspiracy to traffic, according to court documents.

The crown told the judge in a 2006 trial that Showbeg “is on the road, if he doesn't change his lifestyle, to serving a life sentence on the instalment plan.”

Showbeg was at a bail hearing today for the most recent charges related to the incident in the police cruiser.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance in court via video on Nov. 18.

Juwan Desai, Showbiz’s personal injury lawyer, did not return calls for comment.

The police service declined comment on the civil lawsuit.