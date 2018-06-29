

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The person alleged to have orchestrated a swarming assault in which three people were surrounded and severely beaten with sticks and bats has fled the country, police say.

Halton Regional Police were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue a little after midnight on June 20 for reports of a “gang assault involving weapons.”

Police say that three men inside a pickup truck had been surrounded by several other vehicles. An undisclosed number of suspects got out of their vehicles and started to attack the three men with sticks and bats.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that one of the victims is still in the hospital in critical condition. Two others are recovering at home.

CTV News Toronto obtained video of the incident from a witness, who reported that he saw a number of people get out of their cars and start hitting each other with long objects. The two groups were running in the intersection, blocking cars from passing by.

“They were just hitting each other, hitting the cars back and forth,” Matthew Amini said on the day of the alleged assault. “You could just hear the metal hitting against, and denting and smashing up, the windows.”

Amini said that 10 to 15 people may have been involved.

The next day, police said the incident may be connected to a real estate deal between “a Brampton property owner” and one of the suspects.

Investigators said the victim accepted a deposit from a suspect to lease a property.

“The property owner subsequently declined the lease offer and requested the victim return the deposit,” police said on June 21. “Discussions between the victim and (the suspect) regarding the declined offer grew heated. This resulted in the victim fearing for his safety.”

Police say the victim and his two friends were going to meet the suspect near the intersection where the alleged assault took place to return the deposit.

Officers searched a Brampton home and seized two vehicles connected with the incident.

A suspect, who police identify as Brampton resident Kinderbir Singh, 20, was taken into custody on Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police say a second suspect, identified as Brampton-resident Rankirat Singh, 20, boarded a plane to New Delhi, India. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police are encouraging those involved in the incident to contact a lawyer and arrange for their surrender to officers. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2422.