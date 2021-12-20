Toronto police are looking to identify a man who they say assaulted a woman in Scarborough on Saturday.

It happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue by the Lawrence East SRT Station.

At that time, police said, a woman was walking in the area when a man walked past her.

The man then allegedly grabbed the woman from behind and assaulted her before fleeing the area on foot toward Midland Avenue.

A surveillance image of the suspect, which appears to be taken on an SRT platform, was released by police in a news release issued Monday evening.

He is described by police as tall with a “chubby build.” He was wearing a beige balaclava, a brown coat, black shirt, grey pants, and black shoes at the time of the incident, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.