Suspect wanted in violent 'million-dollar heist' arrested

A 22-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a so-called “million-dollar heist” at an ATM filling business has been taken into police custody, just days after he was included on a list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives.

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Rawson, had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the April 1, 2021 robbery of a business near Dixon Road and Carlingview Drive.

Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

Police have previously said that two suspects confronted an employee outside the business at gunpoint just before 9 a.m. and forced that individual to take them past a locked door and into a room filled with cash. It is alleged that they then assaulted another employee and stuffed approximately $1 million into a large garbage bag before fleeing into an awaiting vehicle.

About $160,000 of the stolen cash was later located at the scene of a botched home invasion, which police said targeted an address associated with one of the suspects in the robbery.

Then in September police announced the arrest of one of the robbery suspects, as well as two alleged getaway drivers.

Rawson, however, had remained outstanding despite a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

On April 26 the nationwide BOLO program included him on its first-ever list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives at number 23, offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading his arrest.

Three days later on April 29 Rawson was arrested by Toronto police.

He is the second person included on the list to be arrested since its publication.

Homicide suspect Abilaziz Mohamed, who occupied the top spot, was actually arrested just hours after the list came out after police said that they received an anonymous tip.

Rawson is charged with seven offences, including robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.