TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with a string of break-ins across Toronto.

Police say the suspect is wanted for 30 counts of breaking and entering, as well as 13 counts of mischief, and multiple counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police say the accused, identified as 25-year-old Toronto resident Keiron Isaac Tierney, often uses wigs and scarves to conceal his identity.

He has been described as five-foot-nine, 160 pounds, and has short, brown hair and brown eyes. Police also say he has a number of tattoos, including a Pentagram on the back of his left hand and two dollar signs on his left wrist.

Investigators have now released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.