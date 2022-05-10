Suspect wanted in North York shooting also sought for carjacking

Yellow police tape is seen following a deadly shooting at a plaza near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue in North York Monday, May 9, 2022. Yellow police tape is seen following a deadly shooting at a plaza near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue in North York Monday, May 9, 2022.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince Charles delivers the Queen's Speech at U.K. parliament opener

Britain's Conservative government made sweeping promises to cut crime, improve health care and revive the pandemic-scarred economy as it laid out its plans for the next year in a tradition-steeped ceremony in Parliament -- but without Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent for the first time in six decades.

Prince Charles sits by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, on May 10, 2022. (Ben Stansall / Pool Photo via AP)

Some cities will not halve child-care fees by end of year, study finds

The federal government’s highly touted national child-care program aims to make care more affordable for parents, but a new study suggests just how much fees are reduced will depend on where they live. The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says because provinces and territories are taking different approaches to try to meet the government’s initial fee reduction targets, some might miss them.

Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices

Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton