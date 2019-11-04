

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide in Hamilton was found deceased in a Brantford hotel room, police say.

According to investigators, the body of David Thomson, 35, was discovered by officers in the early hours of Monday morning.

Thomson was wanted by police after a man and a woman were found dead in a townhouse on the Central Mountain in Hamilton over the weekend.

Officers were called to the townhouse just after midnight on Saturday after receiving a request from a resident to check on the victims’ wellbeing.

Both victims, who have since even identified as Hamilton residents Donald Lowe, 62 and Cheryl Nicholl, 32, had sustained gunshot wounds.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted Monday. Investigators believe the victims were killed sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Hamilton police also said that the victims were targeted.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault, has invoked their mandate

“Hamilton Police Service is not seeking anyone else in relation to the double homicide,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “As the SIU have now invoked their mandate, Hamilton Police Service cannot comment any further in relation to the events surrounding David Thomson's death.”