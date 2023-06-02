Suspect wanted in connection with stabbing in King West

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed someone several times during a fight last weekend.

On May 28, just after 1 a.m., officers said two groups got into an altercation at Portland and Stewart streets, just south of King Street West.

Police said one victim was stabbed several times during the fight and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect took off and was seen heading north towards King Street West, police said.

Toronto police released images of the suspect wanted in connection with the incident.

Police describe the suspect as six-feet with a thin build and long black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, necklace, blue jeans, baseball hat and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.