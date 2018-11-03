

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing at an Etobicoke bar last month.

According to police, two men got into a physical fight at Konrad Lounge on Lake Shore Boulevard West near Islington Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28.

At some point, police say one of the two men was stabbed “numerous times.”

He was taken to hospital for treatment, though his current condition is not known.

On Saturday, police identified a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the ordeal.

Tamar Gayle, of Toronto, is wanted on five charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Investigators have released a photo in hopes of determining his whereabouts.

Police believe Gayle to be armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots him to keep their distance and instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.