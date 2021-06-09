Advertisement
Suspect wanted after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto apartment building
A man is wanted after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the laundry room of a Scarborough apartment building. (TPS handout)
TORONTO -- A suspect is wanted after an alleged sexual assault in the laundry room of an apartment building in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
On March 22, police responded to a call in a residential building in the Midland Avenue and Danforth Road area.
A 33-year-old woman was reportedly in the laundry room located in the basement of the building.
A man followed her into the laundry room and engaged in conversation with her.
He then sexually assaulted her, police said.
On Wednesday, police released a security image of the suspect.
He is described as 65 to 75 years old, with a medium build and grey and white hair. He was wearing a ring on his index finger, a dark suit jacket, dark pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).