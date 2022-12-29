Suspect wanted after pedestrian and dog struck in hit-and-run in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a male pedestrian and his dog were struck in a hit-and-run in Oakville last week.

It happened on Dec. 21 at the intersection of Taunton Road and Oak Park Boulevard between 5 and 5:20 p.m.

Police said a male victim and his dog were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The vehicle did not stop at the scene and has not been located, according to police.

The male was treated for his injuries in hospital. His dog was also injured and fled from the scene. It has since been located and returned to its owner, police said.

The male suspect was allegedly driving a white SUV and is described as being between 35 and 45 years old with an unshaven beard.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the collision or has information or dashcam footage to contact Const. Kyle Boudreau at 905 828 4747 ext. 2205 or via email at kyle.boudreau@haltonpolice.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).