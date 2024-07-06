Suspect vehicle identified in drive-by Brampton shooting: police

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting in Brampton earlier this week.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said that a suspect, or suspects, drove to a home in the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once there, police said, shots were fired into the residence and at vehicles in the area before the driver of the vehicle fled southbound on Airport Road.

No injuries were reported.

PRP released images of the vehicle in a news release issued Saturday. It’s described as a newer-model white sedan with a black roof and was last seen at the intersection of Braydon Boulevard and Airport Road, police said.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area during the incident and has dash-cam video is asked to call investigators with the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext.2133,” police said.