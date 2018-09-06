

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are trying to identify a man accused of targeting businesses in Chinatown as part of an extortion plot.

The investigation began back on June 18, police say, when a man allegedly smashed the window of a business near Spadina Avenue and D’Arcy Street.

Security camera video taken from inside the shop shows the suspect approach the business and put something down on a ledge near the door. He can be seen watching pedestrians walking past the shop, seemingly waiting for the area to be clear, before throwing something at the window to break it.

The man is then seen tossing something through the broken glass and running off.

Police allege the suspect threw a note inside the business which threatened its owners and demanded they hand over money within 24 hours.

Investigators have since discovered that this incident was the first of three that occurred at businesses in the Chinatown area over a two-week period.

They’re urging any other business that has been targeted in a similar way and has not yet reported the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information about the person seen in the video footage is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.