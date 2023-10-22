Suspect still outstanding following Yonge-Dundas Square stabbing

Police are still searching for a suspect in the aftermath of a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was stabbed in the back just before 2:30 p.m. He has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was not random and stemmed from an interaction between the victim and suspect. The motive has not been disclosed, but police say it is unrelated to the conflict in Gaza.

The suspect, a white man in a black leather jacket, allegedly fled the scene. He was last seen heading westbound on Dundas Street West.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.