

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with an unprovoked stabbing onboard a TTC streetcar downtown have been released by investigators.

The incident took place on the transit vehicle in the area of Queen Street West and John Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, an unknown man approached a person seated on the streetcar from behind and “without any provocation, stabbed the victim multiple times to his body.”

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Surveillance camera images were released by investigators on Monday in an effort to identify the accused. He has been described by police as a man between the ages of 20 and 30, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt with a black trim at the elbows and wrist, black shorts, black shoes and a light grey backpack.

Police said the man had a bike with him at the time that had a yellow water bottle attached to it.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).