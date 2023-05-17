Suspect sought in ongoing GTA rental scam: police
Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an ongoing rental scam investigation in the Greater Toronto Area.
Toronto police said between November 2022 and February 2023, a man advertised Toronto apartments for rent on a number of websites, properties he was not authorized to lease.
According to police, multiple victims were defrauded as a result.
The man, investigators said, was subsequently identified as 49-year-old Cem Devrim Turetken. The suspect allegedly used multiple aliases and company names, including Smart Rental Property Management, based in Sudbury, Ont., and GTA Rentals.
Police said they believe there are more victims who have not yet come forward.
In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators outlined a number of steps members of the public can take to avoid rental scams, including never giving rent or a security deposit before signing a lease and researching the property in person.
Anyone with information about the case can contact Toronto police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
