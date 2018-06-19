

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified as suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old man in the city’s west end last week.

Police say 51-year-old Joseph Perron was found in a field behind a highrise apartment building on West Lodge Avenue, near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police previously said Perron had been badly beaten and was taken to hospital for treatment but died a short time later after suffering from a medical issue at the hospital.

Following his death, police released video surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in the assault.

He has since been identified by investigators as Raymond Moore, 42, of Toronto.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Moore, who is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators say Moore is known to frequent the Parkdale area and is considered to be violent.

If spotted, police urge members of the public not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts leading up to or after the assault to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.