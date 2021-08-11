TORONTO -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto last month.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Mutual Street around 1:40 a.m. on July 10 after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, a man allegedly discharged a firearm at a parked white Infiniti, which had occupants inside. No one was injured.

The man then fled the area southbound on Mutual Street in a dark-coloured sedan, police said.

Investigators say that a suspect entered a convenience store in the area prior to the shooting. They have released images of the suspect in hopes that members of the public may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.