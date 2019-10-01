

Bryann Aguilar, CTV news Toronto





Toronto police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl at a pool in Etobicoke last month.

Police said a girl was with her friends at a public swimming pool in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue on Sept. 1.

It is alleged that an unknown man approached the girl and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the suspect allegedly continued to follow the victim around the pool.

He is described as an Asian male, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall with a skinny build and black hair.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers.