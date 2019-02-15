

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted while riding the subway in Toronto Tuesday morning.

The 21-year-old woman was travelling westbound on a train around 10:30 a.m. when the incident occurred, Toronto police said.

According to a news release issued by police on Friday, a man boarded the train at Woodbine Subway Station and sat down beside the woman.

“He committed an indecent act, grabbed the woman and sexually assaulted her,” police said in the release.

Investigators said the man fled the area on foot at Greenwood Subway Station.

The suspect has been described as being in his late teens to early 20s. Police said he is about five-foot-five with a thin build, short brown or black hair and is clean shaven.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a grey top with a burgundy hood, black pants with a vertical white stripe down the side and running shoes.

Investigators have released security camera images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-5500 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.