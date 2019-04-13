

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the elevator of a Weston-area apartment building on Friday night.

Police say they were called to the building, at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, at 10:20 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault.

A 27-year-old woman told police she entered the building, got into an elevator when a male suspect joined her.

Once the door of the elevator closed, he allegedly grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, between 20 and 30 years of age, with short black hair.

He is five-feet-three to five-feet-five inches tall, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a light blue jean vest, navy blue hoodie with two small white designs on the left side of the hood, light coloured pants and black sneakers.

Surveillance camera images of the male were released on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474.