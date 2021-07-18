TORONTO -- Police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in the elevator of an East York apartment building Sunday morning.

Officers responded to 43 Thorncliffe Park Drive just before 11 a.m. for a sexual assault call.

Police say a 40-year-old woman and a man got into an elevator. The man then allegedly exposed himself to the woman after the elevator doors closed.

When the victim tried to leave, the man allegedly pulled her back into the elevator and sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the building.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old David Simonic of Toronto. He is wanted for sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Simonic is described as five-foot-eight, weighs 155 lbs. with brown hair and a trimmed beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured ‘Bench’ shirt, a dark ‘Adidas track top with a zipper, a gold necklace with a pendant, grey track pants, and white runners.

Police say he is believed to be violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).