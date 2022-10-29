Suspect sought after woman followed, sexually assaulted in Scarboroug

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted twice in Scarborough earlier this week.

Police said it happened on Wednesday evening in the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Corinthian Boulevard, just south of Finch Avenue East.

A 19-year-old woman exited a TTC bus and was followed by an unknown man who had been on the same bus and got off at the same stop, police said.

The man allegedly tailed the woman while riding his bicycle and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Police said the woman was able to flee from him, but the man continued to pursue her on foot.

He caught up with her and allegedly sexually assaulted her again.

Police said the woman later managed to escape and get away from the man.

On Saturday, police released images of the suspect, described as a Black male between 18 and 20 years old, five-foot-nine, with an average build.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark skinny jacket and riding a dark-coloured mountain bike.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).