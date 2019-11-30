Peel police are investigating after one of their cruisers was allegedly struck by a vehicle that failed to comply with a traffic stop Saturday in Mississauga.

Police said the incident happened at around 12:23 p.m. during a traffic stop in the area of The Collegeway, east of Erin Mills Parkway.

The driver of the car, which was identified as a black Audi with damage to the passenger side, allegedly failed to stop, struck a police cruiser and drove away, police said.

Officers said there were no injuries.

Police have closed The Collegeway between Erin Mills Parkway and South Millway as they investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Police have not released a suspect description yet.