

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting two male teenagers at Scarborough Town Centre this summer.

Investigators said the alleged incidents took place inside the mall one month apart.

Officers were first called to a report of a sexual assault at the shopping centre at around 5 p.m. on July 29. At the time, a 16-year-old boy was approached by an unknown man while walking in the mall. The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager before fleeing the building.

On Tuesday, officers responded to another report of a sexual assault at the same mall at around 3:45 p.m. A 19-year-old man was walking in the shopping centre at the time when he was approached by an unknown man. The teenager was allegedly sexually assaulted by the man, who then fled the scene.

“It is believed the same man is responsible for both sexual assaults,” police said in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Images of a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation have been released by investigators in an effort to identify him.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-10 male between the ages of 50 and 55, weighing about 190 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).