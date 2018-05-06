

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection with three sexual assaults that occurred on TTC vehicles in the west end of the city.

According to investigators, the alleged incidents took place between September 2017 and April 2018.

The first alleged incident took place on Sept. 17, 2017 at around 12:45 p.m., police said. Officers were called to the area of York Avenue and Weston Road after a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while on board a TTC bus.

Another woman told police she was sexually assaulted while travelling westbound on a TTC bus in the area of Glen Cedar Road and Eglinton Avenue West on April 11, 2018.

Two days later, a woman also told police she was sexually assaulted at Jane Station at around 11:30 a.m.

In all three incidents, officers said, a man sat beside the woman on the TTC vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said they believe the same man is allegedly responsible for the three sexual assaults.

A suspect wanted in connection with these cases has been described as a 60-year-old man with short greying hair, who is unshaven. Police said he was wearing an orange baseball cap that said “Broncos” on it during the three alleged incidents.

Officers said they believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).