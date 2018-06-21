

Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

The 26-year-old woman told police she had just got off a bus and was walking in the College and Crawford streets on Saturday evening when an unknown man approached her.

She alleges she was sexually assaulted by the man, who then fled the area on foot.

The suspect has been described as approximately 25 years old, standing five-foot-six with a slim build and black hair. He was last seen wearing rectangular glasses, a yellow T-shirt and was carrying a backpack.

Police have made public a security camera image from a TTC bus in hopes it will help them identify a suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.