TORONTO -- Two people were transported to hospital following a stabbing at a Port Lands nightclub early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at Rebel, located in the area of Polson Pier and Cherry Street, shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police say a male security guard employed by the club was stabbed in the lower leg and paramedics told CP24 that a second person was assaulted.

The two were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.