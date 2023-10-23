Suspect sought after police officer injured in Caledon: OPP

Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was injured in an incident in Caledon early Monday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Tundra Road, near Hurontario Street and Highway 410, at around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators would not say why they were called to the area but confirmed that a male officer was injured at this location. Police would not say how the officer was injured but confirmed that the injuries are non-life-threatening.

A suspect vehicle believed to be involved in the incident on Tundra Road was later located in the area of Dixie and Mayfield roads in Brampton, police told CP24.

The suspect, police said, is still outstanding and the OPP’s K9 unit has been called in to assist with the search.

More to come…